New Year, New Live Music Opportunities
For our first live music survey of the new year, we have opportunities to see and hear hard rock, red dirt, the blues and more.
Fri., Jan. 13
- The Hardtops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- 90-Lb. Wrench at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 9 p.m.
- Rachel B at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mildenhall, The Flipoff Pirates, Fight Dream at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Gannon Femin & the CC Rev., Noah Bowman, Trenton Fletcher at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv., $12 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 14
- Michael Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Protohive, Fleure, Bellwether Sirens at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators, Jeff Horton Band, Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7 p.m.
- The Bison at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 15
- Forrest McCurren at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., Jan. 16
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Tue., Jan. 17
- Cherise Carver at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 18
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Jan. 19
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- BUKU & G-Rex at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $22 adv., $25 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Scott Collins, Ted Hammig and the Campaign, Kary Middleton at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Dusty Rust at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.