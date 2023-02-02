Frosty Week Leads to Music Filled Weekend
Although the winter weather this week has left many stuck indoors, the coming weekend has much live music to help cure cabin fever.
Fri., Feb. 3
- Oreo Blue and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Ozark Riviera at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Brotherboy at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $25.00, 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4
- Cadillac Jackson, Monk is King at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Ozark Dragonfly, JerGriffin Combo, Joe Harris at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- MK Ultra at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Jenna and Tony at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Chapel Hart at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $39.00, 8 p.m.
- Paul Cauthen, Myron Elkins at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $35.00, 7 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 5
- MK Ultra at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 7 p.m.
- Natural Lite, Sad Palomino at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 6
- Fayetteville Jazz Collective at (George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Feb. 7
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 8
- Austin Meade, Mitch Ferguson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Feb. 9
- Matthew W. Charles, Mindless Souls, The Big Sad at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Pretend Friend, Charlie Mellinger, Chris Spurgeon at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.