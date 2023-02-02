© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Frosty Week Leads to Music Filled Weekend

By Timothy Dennis
Published February 2, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

Although the winter weather this week has left many stuck indoors, the coming weekend has much live music to help cure cabin fever.

Fri., Feb. 3

  • Oreo Blue and Friends at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
  • Ozark Riviera at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
  • Brotherboy at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
  • Vintage Pistol at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
  • Dominic Bryan Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
  • Jason Boland and the Stragglers at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - $25.00, 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4

Sun., Feb. 5

Mon., Feb. 6

Tue., Feb. 7

  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 8

Thr., Feb. 9

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
