Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.