Historian Documents Railroad History, Closing Garfield Elementary School and More
About 100 years ago, an armed mob attacked striking union railroad workers in Harrison.
Ku Klux Klan members, city government officials and local business interests supported the outbreak anti-union violence. Arkansas historian Kenneth Barnes assembled the history of the railroad strike and attack for a new book. Also, the historic Garfield Elementary School is scheduled to close after the 2023-2024 school year. Plus, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center Thursday night, and more.