Historian Documents Railroad History, Closing Garfield Elementary School and More

Garfield Elementary is the longest continually operating elementary school in Arkansas, and the 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to be its final year. The Rogers Board of Education voted to close the school because of costs and enrollment numbers. Garfield is about 20 minutes northeast of Rogers which is expanding. Studies from Arkansas’ previous round of school consolidation show losing a school in a small town can decrease the population and property values.

Listen • 9:22