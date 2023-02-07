© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Historian Documents Railroad History, Closing Garfield Elementary School and More

By Kyle Kellams,
Jacqueline FroelichAnna Pope
Published February 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST
About 100 years ago, an armed mob attacked striking union railroad workers in Harrison.
Ku Klux Klan members, city government officials and local business interests supported the outbreak anti-union violence. Arkansas historian Kenneth Barnes assembled the history of the railroad strike and attack for a new book. Also, the historic Garfield Elementary School is scheduled to close after the 2023-2024 school year. Plus, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre will perform at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center Thursday night, and more.

Ozarks At Large Black History MonthArts and CultureArkansas historyEducationThe Militant Grammarian
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
Related Content
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Historic School Expected to Close in a Benton County Community
    Anna Pope
    Garfield Elementary is the longest continually operating elementary school in Arkansas, and the 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to be its final year. The Rogers Board of Education voted to close the school because of costs and enrollment numbers. Garfield is about 20 minutes northeast of Rogers which is expanding. Studies from Arkansas’ previous round of school consolidation show losing a school in a small town can decrease the population and property values.
    Ozarks at Large Stories
    Historian Documents Demise of Embattled Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad
    Jacqueline Froelich
    The highly anticipated Missouri and North Arkansas Railroad, constructed in the early 20th century, provided shipping and passenger railway access for the first time to isolated Ozark Mountain communities such as Eureka Springs, terminating in Helena on the Arkansas Delta. But as historian Kenneth Barnes reveals, the promising railway — plagued by infrastructure failures, labor strikes and deadly anti-union mob violence — was abandoned.
    Ozarks at Large Stories
    The Language of Time
    Kyle Kellams
    Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, examines colloquial units of time like Jiffy and Blue Moon.
    Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Dance, Photography Celebrating Black History Month
    Kyle Kellams
    The Center for Multicultural & Diversity Education at the University of Arkansas will host Dallas Black Dance Theatre at Faulkner Performing Arts Center Thursday night. Also, a new exhibition of photography, "Better in Black," includes images of current UA students, faculty and staff. The opening reception for the exhibition is Feb.13, from 5-7 p.m.
    Ozarks At Large
    This locally produced news magazine has covered news, sports, politics, arts & culture and the quirky and unusual happenings in the Ozarks for more than three decades.