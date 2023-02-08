© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Company Officials Give Updates on Projects, Programs at NWA Council's Winter Meeting

By Anna Pope
Published February 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST
Meeting attendees gather for lunch before company presentations began.

Executives from Northwest Arkansas companies updated business officials on their projects at the Northwest Arkansas Council’s Annual Winter Meeting. One company at the event was Atento Capital, a Tulsa-based venture capital firm. This past year, the firm launched 412 Angles, a network connecting investors with early-stage startups. Sterling Smith, managing director of the firm’s Northwest Arkansas hub, said the region presents opportunities for investors to diversify portfolios, invest in startups and strengthen the bond with Tulsa.

Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
