Company Officials Give Updates on Projects, Programs at NWA Council's Winter Meeting

Executives from Northwest Arkansas companies updated business officials on their projects at the Northwest Arkansas Council’s Annual Winter Meeting. One company at the event was Atento Capital, a Tulsa-based venture capital firm. This past year, the firm launched 412 Angles, a network connecting investors with early-stage startups. Sterling Smith, managing director of the firm’s Northwest Arkansas hub, said the region presents opportunities for investors to diversify portfolios, invest in startups and strengthen the bond with Tulsa.