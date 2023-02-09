Bluegrass, Pop, and Brass Bands All Musical Options for the Weekend

There may be some sold-out shows in the region this weekend, but there is still plenty of live music to experience.

Thr., Feb. 9

Pretend Friend, Charlie Mellinger, Chris Spurgeon at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Matthew W. Charles, Mindless Souls, The Big Sad at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.

Fri., Feb 10

Jackson Stokes Band at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.

Rachel B at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Carly Bannister, Jackson Hoyt at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.

Sawyer Hill, The Salesman at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.

Magnolia Brown at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 9 p.m.

Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Brick Fields Duo at R. Landry's (Fort Smith) - 6:30 p.m.

Carson Jeffrey, The Lowdown Drifters at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15.00, 8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 11

That Arena Rock Show at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.

King Cabbage Brass Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.

Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

Amy Winehouse tribute show at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.

Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 14

Ashtyn Barbaree at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 13

Erin Detherage and Amanda Smith at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 15

Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Feb. 16

Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.