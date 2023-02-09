Bluegrass, Pop, and Brass Bands All Musical Options for the Weekend
There may be some sold-out shows in the region this weekend, but there is still plenty of live music to experience.
Thr., Feb. 9
Pretend Friend, Charlie Mellinger, Chris Spurgeon at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Matthew W. Charles, Mindless Souls, The Big Sad at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
Fri., Feb 10
Jackson Stokes Band at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
Rachel B at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Carly Bannister, Jackson Hoyt at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
Sawyer Hill, The Salesman at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $15 at door, 8 p.m.
Magnolia Brown at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 9 p.m.
Alyssa Galvan at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Brick Fields Duo at R. Landry's (Fort Smith) - 6:30 p.m.
Carson Jeffrey, The Lowdown Drifters at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15.00, 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 11
That Arena Rock Show at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
King Cabbage Brass Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
Mike Bewley at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Amy Winehouse tribute show at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 14
Ashtyn Barbaree at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
Mon., Feb. 13
Erin Detherage and Amanda Smith at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 15
Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Feb. 16
Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.