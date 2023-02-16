© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Storm Water Runoff, Lawmaker News, A Chef's Journey and More

By Kyle Kellams,
Anna PopeJosie LenoraPaul Gatling
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, understanding storm water On today's show, understanding storm water On today's show, understanding storm water runoff in Northwest Arkansas. Plus, local music performances and conversation with the founding dean of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine from the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Lawmakers advance a bill advanced legislation requiring public school students to use the bathroom of their gender assigned at birth. Also, guest Chef Kian Lam Kho discusses his journey of becoming a chef and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for Medicaid work requirements.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Health careArts and CultureWaterwaysMedicaidNorthwest Arkansas Business JournalKUAR
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
See stories by Anna Pope
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Paul Gatling
Paul Gatling is the editor of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal
See stories by Paul Gatling
Related Content