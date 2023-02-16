Storm Water Runoff, Lawmaker News, A Chef's Journey and More

On today's show, understanding storm water On today's show, understanding storm water On today's show, understanding storm water runoff in Northwest Arkansas. Plus, local music performances and conversation with the founding dean of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine from the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal. Lawmakers advance a bill advanced legislation requiring public school students to use the bathroom of their gender assigned at birth. Also, guest Chef Kian Lam Kho discusses his journey of becoming a chef and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls for Medicaid work requirements.