Women's Foundation Begins State Tour in Bentonville

On today's show, it's the Women's Foundation of Arkansas 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the foundation is sharing research and policy recommendations on a state tour. Also, a podcast excerpt of "I Am Northwest Arkansas" centers on Expedition Ozark, a 5-day adventure race in the Ozarks. "Six" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," are a couple shows coming up on the next Broadway season at the Walton Arts Center. Plus, music, updates from the Arkansas Legislature and more.