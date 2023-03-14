© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Women's Foundation Begins State Tour in Bentonville

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 14, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
USE THIS ONE
KUAF

On today's show, it's the Women's Foundation of Arkansas 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the foundation is sharing research and policy recommendations on a state tour. Also, a podcast excerpt of "I Am Northwest Arkansas" centers on Expedition Ozark, a 5-day adventure race in the Ozarks. "Six" and "To Kill a Mockingbird," are a couple shows coming up on the next Broadway season at the Walton Arts Center. Plus, music, updates from the Arkansas Legislature and more.

Tags
Ozarks At Large KUARArkansas LegislatureLGBTQTyson FoodsSportsOutdoor recreationThe OutlineWalton Arts CenterMusiceconomics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content