Patio Music Season Officially Begins
The coming week of musical attractions features the first patio show for this season, plenty of local favorites and some big names with tour stops in our area.
Thr., Mar. 16
- Kameron Marlowe, Wyatt McCubbin at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Samantha Hunt, Lacy Hampton, Candy Lee, Emily Rowland at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $15.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 17
- Brick Fields at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Green Acres, Cole Birmingham Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Michael Rowan and Marcos Popa at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Fight Dream, Mildenhall, TownHouseFire, Bo Yellis at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- Downtown Livewires, Handshake Saints at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $17, 7 p.m.
- JrSOAPbox at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Bryan Copeland at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- March to August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Pecos and the Rooftops, Joint Custody at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
- Parker MIllsap at White Water Tavern (Little Rock) - $18.00, 8 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 18
- Deep Sequence, Recycled Funk at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8:30 p.m.
- Mojohand Jam Band, Green Acres at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- Red Oak Ruse at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Ponder the Albatross at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Double Wide Trailer at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Forrest McCurren at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Parker Millsap, Bette Smith at Cain's Ballroom (Tulsa) - $25.00, 6:30 p.m.
- Bongzilla, Deadbird, Mammoth Caravan at White Water Tavern (Little Rock) - $18.00, 8 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 19
- Drive-By Truckers at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 5 p.m.
- Weedeater, Adam Faucett, High Tone S.O.B. at White Water Tavern (Little Rock) - $20.00, 7 p.m.
Mon., Mar. 20
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Mar. 21
- Jackie Venson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 22
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Mar. 23
- NAJS Jazz Jam at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.