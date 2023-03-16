© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Patio Music Season Officially Begins

By Timothy Dennis
Published March 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

The coming week of musical attractions features the first patio show for this season, plenty of local favorites and some big names with tour stops in our area.

Thr., Mar. 16

Fri., Mar. 17

Sat., Mar. 18

Sun., Mar. 19

Mon., Mar. 20

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 21

  • Jackie Venson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.
  • JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 22

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Mar. 23

Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
