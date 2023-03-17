© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Children Draw Deportation Concerns and Experiences in a New Book

By Jacqueline Froelich,
Pete HartmanKyle KellamsMatthew Moore
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT
KUAF

On today's show, drawings from children regarding their fears about deportation or being separated from their families are in the book, "Drawing Deportation: Art and Resistance Among Immigrant Children." Plus, a Van Buren Tyson Plant closure impacts about 900 jobs, and a pilot training center will open in Fort Smith. Also, a spring break event schedule, couple movie reviews from Courtney Lanning, a critic from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, and more.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for "Ozarks at Large."
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's Operations Manager
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
