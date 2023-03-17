Children Draw Deportation Concerns and Experiences in a New Book
On today's show, drawings from children regarding their fears about deportation or being separated from their families are in the book, "Drawing Deportation: Art and Resistance Among Immigrant Children." Plus, a Van Buren Tyson Plant closure impacts about 900 jobs, and a pilot training center will open in Fort Smith. Also, a spring break event schedule, couple movie reviews from Courtney Lanning, a critic from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, and more.