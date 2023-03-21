Restoring Touch and Reality with University of Arkansas Researchers

A neural-enhanced prosthesis study to restore the sense of touch with upper limb amputees is being conducted through a collaborative group. The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research at the University of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, health technology companies and providers are working on the study. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith and producer Sophia Nourani visited the research center to learn about the researchers trying to restore touch, and a sense of reality for people with amputations.