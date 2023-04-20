Much Music in the Next Seven Days
With warmer weather here, patios are lively again with live music. We go over some options for music performances taking place both in and out of doors.
Thr., Apr., 20
- The Brook and the Bluff, Savannah Conley at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin Combo at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Not Petty at Red Door Bar and Grill (Tontitown) - 7 p.m.
- Opal Agafia, Michael Schembre, Pat Ryan Key, Korey McKelvy at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 day of, 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Austin Upchurch at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 at door, 7 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 21
- The Hardtops at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- Conner Smith, Mackenzie Carpenter at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 9 p.m.
- Mildenhall, Phantom Sam, Cosmic Cream at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Lucero at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- My Life in Colour, Sarah Loethen at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- Kurt Allen Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12.50 adv., $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- Charlie Mellinger, Green Acres at Shire Gastropub (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- One Penny Shy at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Shelly Watson at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- California Jeff at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Tom Ware, Lacey Thomas and Friends at AAC Live (Fort Smith) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Kid Kentucky at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $19 adv., $22 day of, 7 p.m.
Sat., Apr., 22
- The Ultimate Prince Tribute at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Lost John at AM/PM Bar (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- MoonShroom at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Fight Dream at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Christine Jude Duo at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Pat Ryan Key at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Scotty Austin at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun., Apr., 23
- Rebirth Brass Band, Noah Richmond's Little Monster at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 8 p.m.
- Acoustic Picking Circle at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) -
- Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - 5 p.m.
- Justin Larkin at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Mon., Apr., 24
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Apr., 25
- Social Cinema, Gardensnakes, Fight Test at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Wed., Apr., 26
- Cherise Carver at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Thr., Apr., 27
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Cola, OrOrOr at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
- Funk Factory at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.