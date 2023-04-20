© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks at Large

Much Music in the Next Seven Days

By Timothy Dennis
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:07 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

With warmer weather here, patios are lively again with live music. We go over some options for music performances taking place both in and out of doors.

Thr., Apr., 20

Fri., Apr. 21

Sat., Apr., 22

Sun., Apr., 23

Mon., Apr., 24

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Apr., 25

  • Social Cinema, Gardensnakes, Fight Test at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.

Wed., Apr., 26

Thr., Apr., 27

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content