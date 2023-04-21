International Reporting, Miscommunications, and Accordions Bring Life to Rough Translation
Reporting from outside of the United States is a challenge for a whole host of reasons. One of those reasons is often a language barrier, leading to miscommunications and phrases that don’t translate well. Gregory Warner is the host of the podcast Rough Translation and talks about the origins of the show, his experience as an international correspondent, and the future of his reporting.
