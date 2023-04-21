© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

International Reporting, Miscommunications, and Accordions Bring Life to Rough Translation

By Matthew Moore
Published April 21, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT
Rough Translation is launching a new season this summer on the NPR Network.

Reporting from outside of the United States is a challenge for a whole host of reasons. One of those reasons is often a language barrier, leading to miscommunications and phrases that don’t translate well. Gregory Warner is the host of the podcast Rough Translation and talks about the origins of the show, his experience as an international correspondent, and the future of his reporting.

You can listen to Rough Translation and follow Gregory's Substack Around the World in 85 Days.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
