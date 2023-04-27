© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Big Week for Area Music

By Timothy Dennis
Published April 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT
KUAF

The next seven days feature many opportunities to see live music, with house shows, big-name touring acts and many other opportunities in between.

Thr., Apr., 27

  • Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
  • Cola, OrOrOr at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 28

Sat., Apr., 29

Sun., Apr., 30

Mon., May 1

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., May 2

  • moe. at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Wed., May 3

Thr., May 4

  • Toadies at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Kidd G at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
  • Treaty Oak Revival at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 7 p.m.
