Big Week for Area Music
The next seven days feature many opportunities to see live music, with house shows, big-name touring acts and many other opportunities in between.
Thr., Apr., 27
- Asher Perkins at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Cola, OrOrOr at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 28
- Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 5:30 p.m.
- Kris Lager Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Mildenhall, Tao of Lucy, TownHouseFire at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Chris Arcana at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Home Sweet Home Festival at (Bentonville) - $60 for one-day passes, 6 p.m.
- Dance Monkey Dance at TxAr House (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Trevor Turla Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 10 p.m.
- The Shandies at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsy's at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Hero's (Fort Smith) - 9 p.m.
- Cameron Sacky Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
Sat., Apr., 29
- The Odds at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Claw Marks American, The Salesman, Holy Smokes at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9:30 p.m.
- Motivator Trio at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Roots at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $55.00, 9 p.m.
- Home Sweet Home festival at (Bentonville) - $60 for one-day passes, 5 p.m.
- Gullywasher at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Magnolia Brown at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Patti Steel Trio at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Bad Jacksons at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Jo Dee Messina at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $48, 8 p.m.
- Trey Lewis at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 at door, 8 p.m.
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., Apr., 30
- Shakey Graves at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30 adv., $35 at door , 7:30 p.m.
- NAJS Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble Concert at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 6 p.m.
- Funk Factory at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 4:30 p.m.
- Sad Daddy at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- David Loving at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
Mon., May 1
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., May 2
- moe. at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- James Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., May 3
- 5" Collectively at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Steaksauce Mustache, My Hands to War, TakeRest, Jowls at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
Thr., May 4
- Toadies at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Kidd G at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Treaty Oak Revival at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 7 p.m.