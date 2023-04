The Austin based band Good Looks is no stranger to our program. Members of the band first visited with us back in late 2017, and they’ve stopped by a few times since. While on the way back home from a show in Missouri earlier this year, Tyler Jordan, Jake Ames, Phil Dunne and Harrison Anderson stopped by the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio at KUAF to give us a taste of some new music.

