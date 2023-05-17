© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Qualified Marshallese Medicaid Enrollees At Risk of Losing Coverage

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
ACOM Michelle Pedro.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/
KUAF
Michelle Pedro, policy advocate and communication specialist for Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said her team is assisting eligible Marshallese Medicaid enrollees to keep their coverage.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is engaged in a six-month review of state Medicaid enrollees, protected during the federal public health emergency by a continuous coverage requirement. Arkansans who seek to re-enroll are once again required to prove eligibility. Because Marshallese migrants in late 2020 were granted federal Medicaid entitlement, many islanders may be unaware of state redetermination requirements proving need. As a consequence they could end up losing critical health care coverage.

