Fayetteville honors Nelson Hackett with historical marker

On June 16, Fayetteville’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission unveiled historical markers recognizing the story of Nelson Hackett, the only enslaved person to be extradited from Canada back to Fayetteville. JL Jennings, the chairperson of commission, spoke about the significance of Hackett’s legacy, its importance to Fayetteville residents and the bronze plaque on the western corner of the downtown square.

