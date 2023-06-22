Fayetteville honors Nelson Hackett with historical marker
The bronze plaque is on the northwest corner of the Fayetteville Downtown Square.
Rachell Sanchez-Smith / KUAF
The 'Nelson Hackett Boulevard' sign is set to replace Archibald Yell Boulevard on the city's square.
Rachell Sanchez-Smith / KUAF
On June 16, Fayetteville’s Black Heritage Preservation Commission unveiled historical markers recognizing the story of Nelson Hackett, the only enslaved person to be extradited from Canada back to Fayetteville. JL Jennings, the chairperson of commission, spoke about the significance of Hackett’s legacy, its importance to Fayetteville residents and the bronze plaque on the western corner of the downtown square.
This story also features audio from KUAF’s Undisciplined podcast with host Caree Banton, and guest Michael Pierce, an associate professor of history at the University of Arkansas. You can find the first and second part of that conversation here.