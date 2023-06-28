© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville City Council adds voucher section to landlord registry, advocates celebrate

By Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Published June 28, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT
Shaletha Parks, Council-member of Highpoint Apartments, Billy Cook and Al Allen from Arkansas Renters United, came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their advocacy for transparency for HUD vouchers.
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
/
KUAF
Shaletha Parks, Billy Cook and Al Allen visited the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to talk about their advocacy for transparency for HUD vouchers.

Fayetteville City Council passed a resolution to amend the landlord registry to include a section of landlords who accept federal HUD vouchers, or better known as Section 8 housing assistance. Although the ordinance is voluntary, and won’t create more voucher-accepting properties, advocates for the resolution, Shaletha Parks, council-member for Highpoint Apartments, Billy Cook and Al Allen from Arkansas Renters United said this is a step in the right direction for affordable housing and tenant rights.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeAffordable HousingRental AssistanceRentersOzarks at Large Stories
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Related Content