Fayetteville City Council adds voucher section to landlord registry, advocates celebrate

Fayetteville City Council passed a resolution to amend the landlord registry to include a section of landlords who accept federal HUD vouchers, or better known as Section 8 housing assistance. Although the ordinance is voluntary, and won’t create more voucher-accepting properties, advocates for the resolution, Shaletha Parks, council-member for Highpoint Apartments, Billy Cook and Al Allen from Arkansas Renters United said this is a step in the right direction for affordable housing and tenant rights.