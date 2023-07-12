West Fork enacts novel ordinance enabling ecologically beneficial landscapes
A committee of seven women in rural West Fork in Washington County drafted an ordinance amending the town's property maintenance code allowing for increased cultivation of wildflower meadows, pollinator plant gardens and even small orchards on private yards and properties — possibly the first municipal ordinance of its kind approved in Arkansas. Also, the Scott Family Amazeum Museum celebrates its eighth birthday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences works with FCC and more.