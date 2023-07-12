© 2023 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

West Fork enacts novel ordinance enabling ecologically beneficial landscapes

By Timothy Dennis,
Jacqueline Froelich, Kyle Kellams
Published July 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
KUAF

A committee of seven women in rural West Fork in Washington County drafted an ordinance amending the town's property maintenance code allowing for increased cultivation of wildflower meadows, pollinator plant gardens and even small orchards on private yards and properties — possibly the first municipal ordinance of its kind approved in Arkansas. Also, the Scott Family Amazeum Museum celebrates its eighth birthday, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences works with FCC and more.

