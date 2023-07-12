West Fork enacts novel ordinance enabling ecologically beneficial landscapes

Sam’s Throne is a popular hiking destination in Newton County. It is named for Sam Davis, a man who lived in the area in the 1800s Sam’s story has become the stuff of legend. A new release by local songwriter and musician Aaron Smith sets his and other stories from Newton County folklore to song. The Legend of Sam Davis is not just an album of music though; the release is a full-length CD combined with a 90-page book filled with artwork, maps, photographs and other ephemera to help tell the stories from Newton County’s past.

