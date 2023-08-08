'Black Telecaster' centers on music, friendship and reconciliation

Keith Vire’s new novel, “The Black Telecaster: A CrossRoads Story” is about friends who form a band…not to get famous, but to spend time with a shared passion.

The book is mostly set in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and examines friendship, addiction, reconciliation and aging. The fictional book draws on Vire's life passions, music and counseling, to bring his characters to life.

He’s a songwriter and he has a doctorate in rehabilitation counseling and education from the University of Arkansas. In the novel, Vire explores real people with jobs and challenges.