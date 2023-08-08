© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

'Black Telecaster' centers on music, friendship and reconciliation

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT
Courtesy

Keith Vire’s new novel, “The Black Telecaster: A CrossRoads Story is about friends who form a band…not to get famous, but to spend time with a shared passion.

The book is mostly set in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and examines friendship, addiction, reconciliation and aging. The fictional book draws on Vire's life passions, music and counseling, to bring his characters to life.

He’s a songwriter and he has a doctorate in rehabilitation counseling and education from the University of Arkansas. In the novel, Vire explores real people with jobs and challenges.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BooksOzarks at Large
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content