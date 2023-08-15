Arkansas Department of Education nixes AP African American History

Arkansas education department will not allow credit for AP African American Studies

Arkansas Department of Education officials decided on Friday it would no longer recognize Advanced Placement African American History for course credit in the state. The state will also not cover the $90 test cost for the class.

Last year, 60 Arkansas schools piloted the course and it was intended for high school students to receive college credit this school year at universities including the University of Arkansas.

The Department of Education released a statement yesterday that said, “The department encourages the teaching of all American history and supports rigorous courses not based on opinions or indoctrination.”

Ozarks at Large asked Kim Mundell, the director of communications for the Department of Education, for specific examples of coursework the department deemed based on opinion or as indoctrination, and the department declined to provide any examples.

Arkansas has an African American History course listed in the ADE Course Code Management System for 2023-2024 school year, but it is not an AP course students may take to earn college credit.

Walter adjusts to new role as state treasurer

New Treasurer of State Larry Walther said his first week on the job has been dedicated to understanding the department better.

Walther previously worked at the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. He made his comments during an interview with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics.

Hutchinson continues Trump criticisms

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said it’s more true than ever that Donald Trump is not qualified to be president again. Hutchinson, a current Republican candidate for the White House, made his comments after the former president was indicted in Georgia last night in connection to attempting to interfere in the 2020 election.

Principal Chief Hoskin begins second term

Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation Chuck Hoskin Jr. is officially beginning his second four-year term. Hoskin was sworn in for his second term yesterday in Tahlequah after being reelected earlier this year.

In his inaugural address, Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation is one of the world’s oldest democracies and is in many aspects still a young nation.

"Across three centuries of our democracy and our resolve as a free people, they've been tested and at times, they've been suppressed," Hoskins said. "Through it all, I proudly say this as your principle chief, 'that the Cherokee Nation has bent but it has never broken.'"

Bryan Warner was also sworn in for a second four-year term as Deputy Principle Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Razorback soccer team projected to take championship

The Razorback soccer team is projected to win the Southeastern Conference, according to the new United Soccer Coachers Nation preseason poll. Earlier this summer, the Razorbacks were placed eighth in the poll. Arkansas’ season begins Thursday night against Arkansas State.

NWA Naturals in Corpus Christi

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue its quest for a playoff berth tonight in Corpus Christie. The Naturals open up a six-game series there tonight. With 30 games left in the regular season, the Naturals are a half-game out of first place. They next play in Springdale one week from tonight.