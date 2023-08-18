Hot air balloons, Indiana Jones fan movie and more

Becca Martin Brown, features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, has event suggestions for the beginning, middle and end of the week.

To start the weekend, the Eureka Springs Historical Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ozark Mountain Folk Fair and the SOAR NWA hot air balloon festival.

Later on, the Fort Smith International Film Festival begins early on Thursday with an Indiana Jones fan film featuring the children from the Oliver Springs Music Club and a cameo of actress Karen Allen from the Indiana Jones movies.