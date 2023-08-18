© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Hot air balloons, Indiana Jones fan movie and more

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT
KUAF

Becca Martin Brown, features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, has event suggestions for the beginning, middle and end of the week.

To start the weekend, the Eureka Springs Historical Museum is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Ozark Mountain Folk Fair and the SOAR NWA hot air balloon festival.

Later on, the Fort Smith International Film Festival begins early on Thursday with an Indiana Jones fan film featuring the children from the Oliver Springs Music Club and a cameo of actress Karen Allen from the Indiana Jones movies.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Northwest Arkansas Democrat GazetteeventsOzarks at Large
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette</i>.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content