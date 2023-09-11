Being more than one wife of Henry VIII

The latest Broadway season at Walton Arts Center begins Tuesday night with “Six: The Musical.” The modern retelling of the six wives of Henry VIII won a pair of Tonys, including the award for Best Score. The national tour includes Aryn Bohannon as an alternate cast member for three of the wives. Bohannon is a native of Springfield, Missouri and a recent graduate of The Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music. She said she’s had guidance and mentorship toward this career since she can remember.