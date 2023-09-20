XNA detaches from Highfill, "Beyond the Diagnosis"

XNA detaches from Highfill

Northwest Arkansas National Airport’s board members voted unanimously to detach from Highfill yesterday. The decision comes following a new state law allowing XNA to detach without being annexed into another city. Our partners Talk Business & Politics spoke to Jim Krall, chairman of the XNA board of directors, who said they tried to reach out and work with the city of Highfill. The airport attempted to negotiate with the city over the allocation of sales tax revenue but eventually couldn’t come to agreeable terms. Around $600,000 of Highfill’s annual sales tax revenue was attributed to XNA.

Arkansas unemployment rises slightly

The unemployment rate in Arkansas rose ever so slightly in August, just a tenth of a percent. The move was from 2.6% to 2.7% from July to August. The rate is still lower than August of 2022 when the unemployment rate was 3.4%.

Talk Business and Politics spoke with Michael Pakko, an economist at the University of Arkansas Little Rock, and he said future revisions to the August jobs report may show that the job numbers have not been as robust as originally reported. The national jobless rate is 3.8%.

Arkansas Children's Hospital hosts Beyond the Diagnosis

The first-ever art exhibition hosted by Arkansas Childrens is open to the public today on the northwest Arkansas campus in Springdale. Curated by the organization Beyond the Diagnosis, the portraits of forty children with rare diseases are created by dozens of different artists. One of the works included in the exhibition is of Matthew, a 14-year-old northwest Arkansas resident born with several rare genetic diseases. His mother, Regan Sheets, said his portrait on display at Children’s Northwest continues a relationship between the family and Children’s:

"He was born in Arkansas so pretty much since the beginning he has been a part of Arkansas Children's," Sheets said. "So mostly in Little Rock and then once this hospital opened up in Springdale, a lot of his care is here, but still we go back to Little Rock maybe once or twice a year."

Matthew’s portrait was created by Diana Shearon, who works with galleries in both Bentonville and North Little Rock. Her portrait features Matthew against a backdrop of colorful tricycle wheels, setting a playful tone.

"The video that I watched of Matthew and the video here, he is playful," Shearon said. "He is full of joy. And he likes doing things and being part of things. And that's what I wanted the painting to speak to."

Matthew’s mother said the organizing non-profit, Beyond the Diagnosis, does important work, including the traveling exhibition of art.

"It's more of a person, you know, these are kids, and I think that what we get from— I mean, I've just now looking at all these— but what we get is just a perspective of just a pure human life that deserves love," Sheets said.

The Beyond the Diagnosis exhibition is open to the public beginning today and will be available to the public through Sept. 29, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day. Entry to the exhibition can be made through the Arkansas Children’s Northwest main entrance, and a public ID is required to access the exhibit. We’ll have more about the Beyond the Diagnosis Exhibit on Weekend Ozarks at Large on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

