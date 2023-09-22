New school safety rules in Arkansas, Fayetteville Public Library introduces FPL+

New school safety rules in Arkansas

New rules governing school safety in Arkansas are nearing final approval. State education officials received no comments from the public in a hearing yesterday. Among the new rules are that schools implement annual lockdown drills, provide floor plans to first responders and require school resource officers to undergo 40 hours of training. Public comment is open until September 29th, after which the rules will go to the state Board of Education for approval.

Talk Business and Politics publishes latest Compass Report

A new report indicates Arkansas’ four largest metro areas continue to do well economically. The Compass Report, published by Talk Business and Politics, gives a grade of A- to central Arkansas and B+ to both Fort Smith and northwest Arkansas. The Jonesboro metro earned a B-minus in the report. The Compass Report measures eight metrics including unemployment rate, sales tax revenue and concentration of manufacturing jobs.

Fayetteville Public Library launches FPL+

The Fayetteville Public Library is launching a new membership program that gives patrons access to the library lobby, equipment and select materials after hours. The program is called FPL+. Kathleen Lehman is the circulation manager at the library and said the after-hours option, which launched in early September, is already up to 40 users.

“The response to sign up has been more than we expected," said Lehman. "We had a small test group last month, who just kind of made sure the sign-up process worked, and then we launch the day after Labor Day. And like I said, we’ve got almost 40 members of this point, which was definitely more than I was expecting, and I think it shows that there was that desire to have some access to the library during those extended hours.”

Any library cardholder is eligible to apply for the program for free, as long as they don't have any current fines and are in good standing with the library. The program allows users access to the Mountain Street Lobby from 6 am to 10 pm through an electronic keypad.

“They do have to sign an agreement in terms of when they’re in here, they’ll only let themselves in and use our services," said Lehman. "And it’s for patrons who are in good standing, so don’t have anything billed on their account or don’t have a history of issues.”

Lehman said members will also be able to access the book holds locker, personal laptops, Wi-Fi and copying and printing services.

“We were trying to reach patrons who maybe find it difficult to get here in the week, or just kind of extend some of those times," said Lehman. "I know before I worked here, I certainly would’ve use it on Friday afternoons or evenings. We close at 5:00 and sometimes getting off work and getting over here to grab that hold from the hold’s locker, it’s hard to get here at that time. So, it’s just finding some time, maybe people are looking for library services when the library isn’t open.”

Lehman says anyone 18 years or older can apply in-person at the library's welcome desk. Applicants must present a photo ID and their library card, and she says applications take at least 24 hours to process.

ECHO opens new Hospitality House

Eureka Christian Health Outreach and Echo Village is celebrating the opening of the Christopher P. Epley Hospitality House Sunday. Echo Village is a low income housing development in Eureka Springs. They provide affordable cooperative housing to homeless residents, veterans, and first time jail offenders in Carroll and Madison Counties.. Brats and burgers will be served from 4 to 7pm. The outreach organization also operates a free clinic and thrift store. You can learn more about the organization and the event at their website.

New career and education programs for the Cherokee Nation

The Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation says a new executive order is designed to increase the rate at which the tribe hires Cherokee citizens participating in Cherokee Nation career and education programs. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. signed the affirmative action executive order yesterday. It establishes a preference within the Cherokee Nation Employment Rights Act to employ participants of the tribe’s career services and higher-education programs and requires the tribe’s Career Services and Education Services departments to develop performance measures.

Razorback soccer wins big

By every measure, last nights’ Arkansas-Alabama soccer match was a Razorback success. The #11 Razorbacks shutout the #5 Crimson Tide 5-0 in front of a record-setting crowd of more than 3,300 fans. The five-goal margin is the largest against a ranked opponent in program history.