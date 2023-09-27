Arkansas war veteran oral histories submitted to Library of Congress, remembering an MLB legend

Arkansas veteran interviews go to Library of Congress

U.S. Senator John Boozman hand-delivered more than a dozen interviews of Arkansas veterans to be preserved in the Library of Congress. This is part of the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress, which was established in 2000 to collect oral history of veterans. The Arkansas senator’s staff conducted interviews with veterans of World War II to as recent as Desert Shield.

Senator Boozman says his own father was a veteran of World War II, but didn’t often talk of his experiences and wishes he had asked more about that time in his life. He says in a press release this project is a unique collection that celebrates the service and sacrifice of the men and women who wore our nation’s uniform.

Arkansas Immigrant Defense offers free naturalization service

Arkansas Immigrant Defense is offering free naturalization services to around 30 qualifying immigrants. The nonprofit based in Rogers received a grant from the New Americans Campaign to fund these services.

Mayra Esquivel, a U.S. Department of Justice accredited paralegal with Arkansas Immigrant Defense, says staff are on hand to help guide candidates through the rigorous process.

“You actually have to have a green card before you can apply, for either three years or five years. Three years if you're married to a U.S. citizen spouse, five years if you're not. Apart from that, there is also an English proficiency portion, to the naturalization process. You want to make sure that you feel comfortable taking the English test and also answering the civics government questions when it comes to the interview.”

The future Americans are responsible for the naturalization filing fee, but their legal fees will be covered, Esquivel says.

“As far as the government fee that one is $725, however there are some fee waivers. And so in order to qualify the persons household income does have to be under 150% of the poverty guideline or they do have to be receiving some type of mean-tested benefits um or they have to have some type of financial hardship and you know have evidence to support that.”

AID has represented nearly a thousand refugees and immigrants over the last decade.

Bella Vista road closures

Overnight closures for the intersection of Lancashire Boulevard and Dogwood Drive in Bella Vista will begin on Sunday. The contractor is completing grading work in order to flatten out the intersection, improving the line of sight for motorists. The road work is a continuation of the Tanyard bridge replacement that recently occurred in the area. Lancashire Boulevard will be open to one-lane traffic during the overnight hours, with flaggers in place, for the repaving. The intersection will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. through Friday, October 6. The intersection will remain open during daytime hours.

Baseball MVP, Brooks Robinson, dies, age 86

One of the greatest professional athletes born in Arkansas, Brooks Robinson, is being remembered as a master of his position. Robinson died yesterday at 86. He is considered one of the best defensive third basemen in history. Born in Little Rock, Robinson spent his entire 23 year Major League Baseball career with the Baltimore Orioles, winning sixteen Gold Gloves. He was named the MVP of the 1970 World Series and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1983. He was elected to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1978.

Arkansas volleyball hosts #24 Auburn

For the third time this year the Arkansas volleyball team is hosting a ranked team in Barnhill Arena tonight. The 14th-ranked Razorbacks host #24 Auburn tonight. Arkansas enters the match with a 12-and-2 record.