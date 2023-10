Today in Sound Perimeter we feature music by New York City-based Iranian composer Niloufar Nourbakhsh , and the Four Corners String Quartet, a rich tapestry of diverse sounds, rhythms, and identities that reflect unique cultures, histories, and searches for the meaning of life. I hope you are inspired by this music that transcends boundaries and offers a language that unites people from all walks of life through our shared human experiences.

