Confederate monument reappears in Bentonville park, Eddyline Kayaks heading to Siloam Springs

Arisa Health receives funding for new Rogers campus

Yesterday, Arisa Health received a $4 million gift from Jane Hunt to fund the construction of a new Benton County clinical services facility that will help provide continued education for counselors. According to a press release, this is the largest gift ever received by Arisa Health or its affiliate organization, Ozark Guidance. Arisa Health CEO Dr. Laura Tyler said the gift comes amid an increase in demand for mental health services following the pandemic:

“It's going to help us build our own workforce, allowing us to support individuals who want to see graduate education, as well as certifications that are required to deliver care,” Dr. Tyler said.

The new campus, dubbed the Arisa Health Jane Hunt Clinic, will include programs, services and spaces such as outpatient children’s counseling, a parent-child interaction therapy room, an outdoor playground, and substance abuse recovery services.

Confederate monument reappears in Bentonville park

A monument memorializing Arkansas Confederate leader James H. Berry, removed two years ago from the Bentonville town square, is back on display in the new James H. Berry Park which quietly opened September 20th. OAL Jacqueline Froelich reports.

Located on the corner of Southwest Fifth and Southwest F streets in Bentonville, the privately owned one-acre park honors the memory of Confederate leader James H. Berry, a Civil War officer, lawyer, Arkansas lawmaker, and circuit judge for the 4th Judicial District. He also served as Arkansas' 14th governor and a U.S. senator.

The park is owned and managed by the Benton County Historical Society in partnership with The United Daughters of the Confederacy. Joey McCutchen is the spokesperson for the UDC, and he said the site commemorates both sides of the Civil War.

“We were able to honor both Confederate and Union soldiers who died in the war and tell the civil war history and story of Bentonville as it relates to the civil war,” McCutchen said.

Referring to a new wall of honor installed in the park. The United Daughters of the Confederacy first erected the in memory of James H. Berry in 1908. But in response to local Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, the statue was removed in pieces and placed in hiding -- until last month.

“Between Bentonville Historical Society and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a private agreement, the cost is obviously if you've seen the park, it’s a multimillion dollar park and something that we're very very proud of,” McCutchen said.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 900 Confederate monuments and memorials were erected after the Civil War mostly across the South. One hundred sixty have been removed so far. The James H. Berry monument is one of only a few to be re-erected for public view. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eddyline Kayaks to move to Siloam Springs

Eddyline Kayaks announced they will be moving their headquarters to Siloam Springs later this year. The paddlesports brand was founded in 1971 and was previously based in Washington state. In a press release, Eddyline President Scott Holley said the ethos of the Natural State resonates deeply with the company. Arthur Hulbert, the president of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce said that Eddyline’s relocation is a testament to the region’s growing outdoor economy. The newly opened WOKA Whitewater Park is based just across the state line from Siloam Springs.

Annual state of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report later this month

The annual state of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report is scheduled for later this month and will feature the executive vice president and chief people officer for Walmart, Inc. Donna Morris will be joined by Mervin Jeberaj, the director for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas. The program will highlight the region’s progress on several key metrics and also discuss the challenges the region continues to face. The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at the Fayetteville Town Center. We’ll have more details, including how to register, on our website.

Cherokee Nation’s Welcome Center named 2023 Tribal Destination of the Year

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association has recognized the Cherokee Nation’s welcome center as the 2023 Tribal Destination of the Year. The Anna Mitchell Cultural & Welcome Center was awarded at this year’s Excellence in Tourism Industry Awards ceremony. In a press release, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the cultural and welcome center has not only increased visibility on historic Route 66, but enhanced how they promote their culture to future generations. The Cultural and Welcome Center offers an exhibit gallery, a grab-and-go cafe with Native-inspired cuisine, and flexible space for classes and events.

UofA Multicultural Center hosts Indigenous People’s Day Commemoration Walk

Monday, the Multicultural Center on the University of Arkansas campus is hosting an Indigenous People’s Day Commemoration Walk. The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the south terrace of the Arkansas Union, with the walk beginning at 3:30 p.m. to the Trail of Tears historical marker on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.