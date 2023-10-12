Arkansas FOIA constitutional amendment draft released, the state of the University of Arkansas

Draft for constitutional amendment to protect FOIA in Arkansas released

The draft for a proposed constitutional amendment to protect the Freedom of Information Act in Arkansas is being released. Creators of the proposal say their goals include enshrining Arkansas FOIA into the state constitution as it existed before this fall’s special session of the Arkansas legislature. If approved, it would also demand a vote by the public be required before any changes could take effect. The draft was created by a committee chaired by State Senator Clarke Tucker, a Democrat. The committee included Nate Bell, a former Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives.

UofA chancellor delivers "State of the University" address

The chancellor at the University of Arkansas said he wants the campus to continue to improve and to make the flagship campus in Fayetteville an employer of choice. But he said in 2023 colleges and universities have to be willing to think differently to achieve those goals.

"It's about establishing a career ladder so that we know where you know where your next step is," Robinson said. "It's about establishing balance so that you don't pay people more for the same job in the college of business than you pay them in Fulbright."

Chancellor Robinson made his comments during yesterday’s State of the University address. He said investments into making the University an employer of choice cannot come from steep increases in tuition:

"It comes from us reimagining how we invest," he said. "It comes from us thinking about how we can use the money we already have to improve our operations, our shared services so that we can have more money to invest in."

Several vice-chancellors also spoke yesterday, discussing enrollment goals and other subjects. Videos for the event can be found on the University of Arkansas’ YouTube Channel.

Alice Walton donates to help improve museums

The founder of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is making grants to more than 60 other museums to help them attract new visitors. Alice Walton has donated more than $40 million to 64 museums across the country to help those museums reduce admission costs as well as strengthen programming and marketing.

Senator John Boozman concerned about the number of farm families in Arkansas

U.S. Senator John Boozman said he’s concerned about the number of farming families in Arkansas. He delivered remarks yesterday at the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance’s College Hunger Summit, a day-long event focused on finding and sharing solutions to end the stigma around food insecurity on college campuses. Senator Boozman’s remarks focused on the Farm Bill, a piece of legislation that impacts programs ranging from crop insurance for farmers to food stamps for low-income families. He expressed concern over population drops in farming communities over recent years.

The senator also emphasized the bipartisan nature of the Farm Bill. He said it’s one example of what Democrats and Republicans can accomplish by working across the aisle.

The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative

The Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative at the University of Arkansas Law School will be able to use a half-million dollar award for expanding food safety across Native American communities. The award comes from a collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service. The grant will allow for further development of culturally appropriate produce safety curriculum.

Razorback soccer hosts Florida

The sixth-ranked Razorback soccer team is playing at home tonight, hosting Florida. The Razorbacks enter the contest with a 9-3-1 record.

The Razorback swimming and diving team heads to Little Rock

The Razorback swimming and diving team will be in Little Rock tomorrow for a matchup with Little Rock. The meet at the Donaghey Aquatic Center is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. It's the third time the two programs have met and the first time the meet has taken place in Little Rock.

