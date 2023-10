Classical music has long drawn from the rich tapestry of traditions woven by the composers who create it. Today in Sound Perimeter, we feature Native American musicians Jacqui Wilson, Juantio Becenti and Jerod Tate, shaping American Classical music with their diverse cultural backgrounds and experiences. I hope you connect today with peoples and places, while exploring new worlds of emotions and stories, evolving and adapting.

