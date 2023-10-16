Emerson College uncovers political approval within state, Team Ozark heads to South Africa

Emerson College poll reveals political approval ratings

A new poll from Emerson College shows about 40% approval for Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders by Arkansans and about 18% approval for President Joe Biden. In the poll released yesterday, Governor Sanders holds a 66% approval among Republican voters, while independent voters are evenly divided: 33% approve and 33% disapprove of the job she is doing. Arkansas voters polled overwhelmingly support former President Donald Trump in a possible rematch with President Biden, 57% to 24%. The Arkansas general election survey is part of a 22-state study on the Midwest region and surrounding states conducted by Emerson College Polling.

Team Ozark bound for Adventure Race World Championship

Arkansas’ Team Ozark is heading to Kouga, South Africa this weekend to compete in the Adventure Race World Championship.

In an adventure race, competitors have nine days to trek, mountain bike, and paddle their way through almost 500 miles of difficult terrain. Jason Bettis is leading Team Ozark and helped direct Arkansas’ first adventure race, Expedition Ozark, earlier this year. The event hosted teams from around the world. The top six teams from the U.S., Estonia, Ecuador, Spain, Brazil, and France will all be in attendance at the world championship this weekend.

Kate Milford to speak at Bookish in Fort Smith

Edgar Award-winning author Kate Milford is visiting Fort Smith on Wednesday and Thursday to speak with elementary and middle school students across seven different schools. The effort is led in part by Sara Putman, owner of the independent bookstore Bookish. Putman says in a press release that it’s a joy to bring an author like Milford into the community.

She said, “Experiences like these can make a lasting impression on students, spark creativity, and allow young people to connect what they are doing in their classrooms with the wider world.”

Milford is the author of Greenglass House, which was longlisted for the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature in 2014. The visit coincides with the promotion of her latest book, The Raconteur’s Commonplace Book. Milford will be at Bookish for a meet and greet and a book signing on Wednesday night from 5:30-7 p.m. You can find more details about the visit and the book signing at Bookish on our website.

Razorback Volleyball undefeated in SEC

The Arkansas Razorback volleyball team is the only SEC team still undefeated in conference play. Arkansas defeated Alabama in Barnhill Arena last night. That win, coupled with a Tennessee loss earlier in the day, gives Arkansas sole possession of first place in the SEC. Arkansas will be at #10 Tennessee Friday night and at #13 Kentucky Sunday afternoon.

Razorback cross country going to championships

The 21st-ranked Arkansas men’s cross country team will head into this month’s SEC Championships after winning the pre-nationals race in Charlottesville, Virginia, Saturday. The 19th-ranked Razorback women finished second in their race. The SEC Championships will be in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday, Oct. 27.