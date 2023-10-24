© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Capitol Fools: Poking fun at American Politics

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT
Capitol Fools
/
https://capitolfools.com/
The "Capitol Fools" will be at the Walton Arts Center Thursday.

"Capitol Fools" are former congressional staffers who pen and perform songs and parodies of all things American politics. The Fools are direct performing descendants of the "Capitol Steps," a troupe that developed a loyal following through tours, public radio specials and CDs.

The "Capitol Fools" will be at the Walton Arts Center Thursday night and sat down with Ozarks At Large's Kyle Kellams to talk about how the past few weeks have been ripe for political parody.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeArts and CulturecomedyWalton Arts CenterPolitics
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content