Capitol Fools: Poking fun at American Politics

"Capitol Fools" are former congressional staffers who pen and perform songs and parodies of all things American politics. The Fools are direct performing descendants of the "Capitol Steps," a troupe that developed a loyal following through tours, public radio specials and CDs.

The "Capitol Fools" will be at the Walton Arts Center Thursday night and sat down with Ozarks At Large's Kyle Kellams to talk about how the past few weeks have been ripe for political parody.