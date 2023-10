Earlier this year, Dayamara Baker made the decision to close The Rockin’ Baker Academy which offered job training for neurodivergent individuals in the region. However, she will soon team up with Sandy Wright, a certified professional coach, to start a five-week series called "Thriving with Neurodiversity." The sessions will take place at Natural Grocers in Fayetteville and carry titles like “Building on Your Strengths” and “Taking Care of Those Who Care.”

