Increased C-sections, medical marijuana sales

More C-sections in certain parts of Arkansas

New research from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement indicates mothers who live in certain parts of the state are more likely to give birth through cesarean section than mothers in other parts of Arkansas. The highest rates of C-section births from 2019 through 2021 were in Dallas and Deshea counties, 45.6% of births. The lowest rate for that two-year period was in Johnson County, just more than 26%. Overall, the state’s percentage of C-section births was a little over 33%. That’s about 3.5% higher than the national rate.

Medical marijuana sales still on the rise

Sales of medical marijuana continue to increase in Arkansas. The Department of Finance and Administration calculates sales for the first nine months of 2023 are more than $211 million, a better-than 3% increase over the same time frame of 2022. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are slightly more than 9,600 active medical marijuana cards in the state.

A multi-million dollar missile factory in Camden

A defense contractor plans to build a $33 million missile factory in Camden. RTX announced, along with Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, yesterday that it will construct a facility to build muzzles that will be part of the United States’ Skyhunter defense system and the Israeli Iron Dome defense system. RTX officials say the new plant means 30 new jobs initially. Governor Sanders said the project grew out of Arkansas’ involvement in this summer’s Paris Air Show, attended by the Governor.

Flags in Arkansas remain at half-staff

Flags in Arkansas on public grounds are to remain flying at half-staff through sunset Monday as a mark of respect for the victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, this week. President Biden issued the order yesterday.

The fight to name October National Dyslexia Awareness Month

Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman is one of three members of the US House sponsoring legislation recognizing October as National Dyslexia Awareness Month. Congressman Westerman is also a sponsor of the bi-partisan 21st Century Dyslexia Act. Authors say the legislation works to incorporate the modern, scientific understanding of dyslexia into federal statute and prevent the harm unidentified dyslexia can inflict on young students.

Helicopter Rescue Team

The Arkansas National Guard and the Arkansas Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One are collaborating to offer the state a helicopter rescue team to help rescue stranded Arkansans. The National Guard provides the choppers, while the Task Force supplies the manpower and know-how. There are two teams that serve the state, with one aiding the northern half and another helping the southern. The Fayetteville Fire Department was the first to utilize the new helicopter rescues last month. The rescue team was sent to the Buffalo National River after a hiker was injured.

Boulders, Brews and Boos

Fayetteville’s Boulders and Brews is hosting a Halloween-themed bouldering competition this Saturday. The competition is open to anyone who wants to compete, gym members or otherwise. Co-owner Patrick Randall says that he wanted to foster community with the event and break down barriers to climbing.

Spectators are welcome to come watch the fun and Fossil Cove Brewing will be there for everyone’s enjoyment- as long as they are of age. The competition will include three brackets for different skill levels. Randall says there’s something for you at the event, even if you have never climbed competitively.

There is a $40 fee for members and a $50 fee for nonmembers. The competition will occur in two waves, one beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the second at 12:45 p.m. Their websitefor more information.

Schola Cantorum receives national recognition

A pandemic-inspired performance by the University of Arkansas Schola Cantorum is receiving national recognition.

The Schola Cantorum’s version of the 1980s pop song “Take on Me” has been awarded third place for the 2023 American Prize in Virtual Performance. The video was conceptualized during the pandemic and students recorded their parts virtually and individually. Eventually, more than 500 clips were edited together for the final performance. The music was arranged, recorded and edited by Stephen Caldwell, associate professor of music. The video has received more than a quarter million views across social media platforms.

2023 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year winners

Schools in Van Buren and Little Rock are among the winners in the 2023 Arkansas Grown School Garden of the Year contest. Joshua Academy in Van Buren earned the award for best start-up school garden proposal, while Pinnacle View Middle School, Little Rock, was named best Education-based school garden. Those honors come with 5-hundred dollar awards for the schools. Rena Elementary School in Van Buren will receive a $1,000 prize for winning the Champion of School Garden Sustainability award.

Razorback soccer claims SEC championship

The Arkansas Razorback soccer team is claiming the SEC championship outright. Last night the tenth-ranked Razorbacks defeated No. 21 Mississippi State one-nil in Fayetteville to win the regular-season title. Arkansas opens play in the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Florida, on Tuesday against either Tennessee or Auburn.