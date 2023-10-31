Smokehouse Players present: "Other Desert Cities"

The Smokehouse Players’ next production will take place in early November with three nights of Jon Robin Baitz’s “Other Desert Cities.” Baitz’s script takes players and viewers into the Wyeth household in Palm Springs, California, for a Christmas Eve wrought with familial tension.

Admission to the show is by donation. The play is in the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse on the western edge of Fayetteville, along Highway 62. The first night’s proceeds are all directed to Magdalene Serenity House, transitional housing for women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction and incarceration.

