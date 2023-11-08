Northwest Arkansas demonstrators lead march, rally in support of Palestine

This past Saturday a crowd of pro-Palestine demonstrators marched from the Washington County courthouse to University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville.

Abel Tomlinson is with the Arkansas Anti-War Alliance and put on the rally with the student-led, activist group NWA for Palestine.

"Millions of people are protesting for peace," He said. "And we're just having northwest Arkansas join the global community."

In a sea of black, green, red and white Palestinian flags Salma Boudhoum holds a yellow sign with the words no more war written on drawings of missiles. She says she turned out because she wants people in Arkansas to notice and empathize with the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. She also says this protest is about demanding a cease-fire not pitting people against each other.

"If you are pro-Palestine, it does not mean you are anti Jews, it does not mean you are anti-Semitic," she said. "There's no Muslims against Jews here... It's just people with a different religion that want their freedom."

Another protestor Hammad Javed says while the conflict seems far away, he believes this war in closer than many people realize.

"That policy begins in states like Arkansas," he said. "If there is a country that can make Israel see the light and stop them, it's the United States. And that work begins here."

This was one of thousands of demonstrations that took place in cities across the U.S. over the weekend as the war continues to dominate headlines.

And for one University of Arkansas student the war in Gaza is all too close. Leen, who asked we just use her first name, is Palestinian-American who grew up in Arkansas and has family living in the West Bank.

"It's definitely like we're always keeping in touch with them," she said. "Luckily we haven't heard anything too bad um regarding our family. But, you know, it's always just like that phone call. You're just waiting, like, oh my God, please let it be ok."

When she heard about the attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas, she was devastated.

"Three weeks later, I'm just frustrated because I feel helpless," she said. "I'm sad for the countless lives lost and I feel that the problems that we face here daily are so minute compared to the problems the people of Gaza are facing."

She said watching this unfold so far away has been the toughest part, but that she hasn't faced any hostility from classmates, just curiosity and often some misinformation.

"So there are gaps in understanding," she said. "But, I think it's my duty as a Palestinian with that privilege to speak about it, be a voice for the people that right now are being silenced."

Tomlinson said the Arkansas Antiwar Alliance is planning more demonstrations.

"This isn't an issue of religion or taking one side or anything like that," he said. "It's an issue of political policy and peace and really standing up for justice and peace in a sincere and intelligent way."

