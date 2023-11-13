Razorback soccer continues NCAA Tournament campaign, reporter wins 5k

Arkansas Razorbacks face Pittsburgh Friday night

The No. 10 Arkansas Razorback soccer team will face the University of Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament’s second round. Both teams used shutouts to advance. Arkansas blanked Grambling State University 5-0 Friday night in Fayetteville, while Pitt won 6-0 over Ohio State University. Arkansas and Pitt will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Earlier that day, Notre Dame plays Memphis. The winning teams will face each other on Sunday evening in Fayetteville.

John Brown University to play in NAIA Tournament

The 8th-ranked John Brown University women’s soccer team is headed to the NAIA National Tournament after winning the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Friday night. The full NAIA bracket is being released today.

Razorback Cross-Country qualifies for NCAA Tournament

Both Razorback cross country teams are automatically qualified for the NCAA Championships after Friday’s South Central Region race in Fayetteville. The women’s team won the race, their 12th consecutive South Central title. The men finished second, behind Texas. The NCAA Championship races are on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia.

2023 Dash for Democracy

The winner of the 2023 Dash for Democracy 5K is Daniel Caruth. He finished first Saturday morning at Veteran’s Park in Fayetteville. The race benefits the League of Women Voters of Washington County.

More sports this week

Looking ahead this week: The Razorback men’s basketball team hosts Old Dominion in Bud Walton tonight, the Razorback women host Little Rock tomorrow night, and the 11th-ranked Razorback volleyball team is at Mississippi Wednesday night. Also, Wednesday night, the UAFS women’s basketball team plays Southern Nazarene at Stubblefield Center.