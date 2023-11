Fayetteville-based Gar Hole Records is staging its second annual Garholidays Winter Showcase, featuring bands the label has worked with in 2023 or will work with in the future. The concert will take place on the George’s Majestic Lounge stage Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. Kurt DeLashmet with Gar Hole Records spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the shows and what it's like to run a record label in 2023.