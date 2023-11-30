Attorney general rejects more constitutional amendments, Eureka Springs hosts decorating contest

Attorney general strikes down amendments

Attorney General Tim Griffin has rejected another two proposed constitutional amendments. One of the measures proposes that all elections should be conducted by paper ballots, hand-marked and hand-counted. The other proposes restricting who is eligible to receive an absentee ballot, how they are distributed, and how they are counted. Griffin opines that both proposed amendments contain terms that are not clearly defined and that both have overly wordy popular names. The ballot question committee supporting both of these amendments said the decision was expected and the proposals will be advised.

Eureka Springs lights up the night, competitively

The city of Eureka Springs is hosting its first annual home Christmas decorating contest. Simon Wiley is coordinating the contest and serves as the Eureka Springs public works director. He said the contest promises to bring more light – and tourists – to town this holiday season.

“It's a free contest to enter, we have 5 categories that you can choose from to be judged on," Wiley said. "The first one being a Winter Wonderland, which is a creative, spectacular, snowy scene with sparkling lights, shimmering icicles and enchanting snowmen. The second one would be the Hallmark award, inspired by the heartwarming movies and nostalgic charm of Hallmark Christmas specials. Number three, probably my favorite, is the Freakin’ Eureka award for the bold and fearless decorators who are not afraid to push the boundaries of traditional holiday themes.”

The final two themes are Griswold and Grinch, both classic holiday movies. Homes must be decorated by Dec. 4. Winners will be announced on Dec. 16 in Basin Park at 2:30 p.m. Winners will receive special recognition as Best Holiday Home Decoration in Eureka Springs. Free registration forms are available online at their website, where you can also find a calendar of holiday events. The home decorating contest is sponsored by Black Hills Energy, which provided a grant to the city to celebrate the holidays.