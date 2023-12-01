A shared Shakespearean universe

Hamlet and Mercutio never met in their respective plays, but their paths will cross this weekend. Tonight, Northwest Arkansas Community College will premiere Shaken Up, an imagining of several Shakespearean characters sharing the same universe. Adjunct professor of theater at NWACC Damien Dena is overseeing the production, and she says it was co-created by students as an example of devised theater.

Shaken Up will be performed tonight, tomorrow night, and Sunday night at 7 p.m. in White Auditorium in Burns Hall on the Northwest Arkansas Community College campus.