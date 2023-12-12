© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the Season of Giving at KUAF! Your support makes all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF possible. Make your tax-deductible gift now!
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'A Christmas Carol' returns to TheatreSquared in full force

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST
TheatreSquared
/
theatre2.org

TheatreSquared’s A Christmas Carol is back on stage at T2 tonight through Christmas Eve. This is the fourth time T2 has staged a full-cast version of the production, which is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ work by T2’s artistic director Bob Ford and associate artistic director Amy Herzberg. Last week, they came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio, and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked them why they think the story has thrived since its publication.

Tags
Ozarks at Large TheatreSquaredholidaysArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content
  • The Squirrel Nut Zippers will be on stage at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Dec. 19. The concert is part of their Holiday Caravan Tour.
    Arts and Culture
    Squirrel Nut Zippers talk holiday tour
    Kyle Kellams
    The Squirrel Nut Zippers have developed a loyal following over the last 30 years, recording and performing a mix of swing, blues, R&B, bluegrass, and vintage country. The band encountered success in 1998 when they released Christmas Caravan, a Christmas album of mostly original songs. That record serves as the core of the current Zippers tour that will stop at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Jimbo Mathus, an SNZ founder, about their ongoing holiday adjacent tour.
  • Arts and Culture
    Eureka Springs Theater Company brings holiday radio drama to the stage
    Kyle Kellams
    Eureka Springs Theater Company is bringing live theater to Eureka Springs for a pair of holiday-themed nights. Close to a dozen performers will help bring four holiday radio scripts to life in front of an audience at Base Camp Event Venue on Thursday and Friday nights. Last week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams sat down with artistic director for Eureka Springs Theater Company Lisa Tricomi and Chaon Cross, one of the actors in the company, to learn more about the production.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Investigating the Arkansas State Library Board, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to TheatreSquared
    Daniel Caruth
    On today's show, how much authority does the Arkansas State Library Board have? Also, Scrooge, Marley and Cratchit are back on stage. Plus, radio theater in Eureka Springs.