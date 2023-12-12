'A Christmas Carol' returns to TheatreSquared in full force

TheatreSquared’s A Christmas Carol is back on stage at T2 tonight through Christmas Eve. This is the fourth time T2 has staged a full-cast version of the production, which is an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ work by T2’s artistic director Bob Ford and associate artistic director Amy Herzberg. Last week, they came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio, and Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams asked them why they think the story has thrived since its publication.