The Northwest Naturals recently unveiled a revamped logo package and color scheme in preparation for the 2024 season. The AA minor league affiliate of the Kansas City Royals are updating their branding for the first time since the inaugural design in 2007. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Justin Cole, the Vice President and General Manager for the Naturals, about the new logo, what it looks like to run a minor league baseball team, and more.