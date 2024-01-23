Springdale and Fayetteville considering public infrastructure

The City of Springdale is seeking public input on active transportation routes and proposed changes. The survey asks about current trail usage, opinions on new infrastructure, and proposed changes to the city's street and trail network.

And in Fayetteville, the city’s public works department is working on an analysis of all sidewalks and streets. This analysis will be done by Infrastructure Management Services, or IMG, and is another step in the process toward restructuring damaged or deteriorating public roads and pavement in the city.