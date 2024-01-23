© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Springdale and Fayetteville considering public infrastructure

By Matthew Moore,
Sophia NouraniRachell Sanchez-Smith
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:58 PM CST
kuaf

The City of Springdale is seeking public input on active transportation routes and proposed changes. The survey asks about current trail usage, opinions on new infrastructure, and proposed changes to the city's street and trail network.

And in Fayetteville, the city’s public works department is working on an analysis of all sidewalks and streets. This analysis will be done by Infrastructure Management Services, or IMG, and is another step in the process toward restructuring damaged or deteriorating public roads and pavement in the city.

Ozarks at Large TransportationInfrastructure
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Rachell Sanchez-Smith
