The Library Vintage to open queer-friendly rent and retail storefront

Meg Carp graduated from the University of Arkansas in 2019, identifies as non-binary and uses They/Them pronouns. Carp says they met Leonard while working at another small business in Fayetteville.

“We started doing these clothing swaps with all of our co-workers,” Carp said. “And then by one way or another, we both were no longer at that job and went to another job, where we both worked at, we just followed each other around, and started another clothing swap, and just realized how much we love to trade clothes. And I am really big on local art and community. And I think from COVID, we lost a lot of our really potent third spaces. And also, most third spaces you have to, you know, pay money for a coffee or a drink or whatever. And you never know who you're gonna bump shoulders into. So I really wanted to have a third space that was really safe for the queer community. A community that I'm a part of.”

With those ideas in mind, Leonard and Carp worked to establish the Library Vintage. It began as a pop-up store with no physical location, but Carp says that wasn’t their original plan.

“I actually had no intention of doing pop-ups,” Carp said. “I was delusional and said, ‘I have to have a retail store or it won't work’. So I wasn't even planning on doing pop-ups at all. And Vaughn and Jordan had reached out to me to do a pop- up and I just went for it. And I got so much good feedback. It was insane. The HopOut DIY has been the biggest champion of all that… it was very much thrown together. But it's really encouraging that people are coming behind this idea. Because I can't do it without the boot like it doesn't work if the community isn't supporting it.”

But how does it work? Well, in one way, it’s just a regular vintage resale store. But that isn’t its main draw.

“The Library Vintage is a normal, regular retail store,” Carp said. “So you could come in at any point and shop around, buy your items. But additionally, I also sell subscriptions. I have a $20 a month subscription where you can check out one item at a time, much like a library. Take it home, wear it as much as you want and then bring it back unlaundered. And you can return it and replace it an unlimited amount of times during the month. It also doesn't matter how much an item is or how much it costs. Like if you pay for a $20 membership you have access to everything that's rentable, as long as you want it. There are no late fees, there's kind of a loose 60 day rental just to kind of… people love limits. And that's a nice, nice enough limit to be able to keep something and then remember to return it. And then I also have a $50 membership where you can check out five items at a time.”

Similar to a public library, you can rent out vintage pieces from the store and bring them back after 60 days. The concept created the name, Library Vintage. Meg says that they hope the space will foster a safe, affirming community for anyone that walks through the door.

“A public library is the most inclusive space in the world, and I wanted a space where everyone could have a part,” Carp said. “There's no barrier to entry for any person, like you don't have to be a member to come in and shop. I also have craft nights that will carry over into the Library Vintage and those are always free. Libraries are such a huge proponent of community and I want the Library Vintage to be an extension of that. I want to have the biggest collection of local designers in the state. I pretty much want it to be the coolest and most comfortable place to come and hang out, and I want everyone who walks in the door to feel like they have the freedom to explore their own identities without any pressure. That's kind of the nice thing about the rental system is that clothing is so personal and clothing was really personal for me when I came out as queer, and experimenting with clothing is a really important way to express yourself and check in with your own identity. And I'm gender fluid, it changes all the time, and I want a space where everyone can come in and do that.”

The Library Vintage will also be selling and renting gender-affirming clothing, like chest binders.

“Gender affirming clothes are probably the most deeply personal article of clothing you could ever buy,” Carp said. “And you can only buy them online. And you know, fit of binding… and I don't personally bind myself, but I have a lot of friends who do… the fit is so specific to people. And so having an opportunity to check out binders, I'd also love to carry other affirming clothes. Binders are the easiest one to start with, especially when it comes to renting out.

Carp says they hope to open Library Vintage’s new storefront by the beginning of March at 48 East Township St in Fayetteville. To find out more about subscriptions, or to stay updated on the opening, you can visit the Library Vintage website or their Instagram.

