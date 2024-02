NWA Fashion Week returns next month, and tickets for the three nights of events are on sale beginning today. This spring’s edition includes many of the features from past years but is in a new location: The Ledger in downtown Bentonville. Rochelle Bailey, the communications and evaluations manager for Interform, the organization behind the event, visited with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to explain the hows and whys of the week.