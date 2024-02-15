Sound Perimeter: Clouds

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to clouds, as depicted by composers Florence Price and Ludovico Einaudi

"You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather," by a Buddhist nun, teacher, and author Pema Chödrön quote, is one of my favorite all-time quotes. Her words remind me of the ever-changing nature of our human experiences and external circumstances, in juxtaposition to our deep inner essence, constant and unchanging.

I hope those coming and going clouds from today’s music brought images, memories, and ideas to your present, weaving your narratives and interpretations into the vast expanse of the heavens and your wholeness.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.