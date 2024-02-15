© 2024 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Clouds

By Lia Uribe
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:13 PM CST

Today in Sound Perimeter, we listened to clouds, as depicted by composers Florence Price and Ludovico Einaudi

"You are the sky. Everything else – it’s just the weather," by a Buddhist nun, teacher, and author Pema Chödrön quote, is one of my favorite all-time quotes. Her words remind me of the ever-changing nature of our human experiences and external circumstances, in juxtaposition to our deep inner essence, constant and unchanging.

I hope those coming and going clouds from today’s music brought images, memories, and ideas to your present, weaving your narratives and interpretations into the vast expanse of the heavens and your wholeness.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Sound Perimeter Music Arts and Culture
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
  • Sound Perimeter
    "Sound Perimeter" is a radio show created and hosted by Lia Uribe, professor of music and an associate dean at the University of Arkansas Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. The show is produced by Sophia Nourani and airs on KUAF 91.3 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. "Sound Perimeter" is dedicated to exploring diverse voices and perspectives within the world of music. Its goal is to broaden the audience's understanding and connection to inclusive and diverse musical experiences, with the hope of allowing music to have a transformative impact on their lives.
  • KUAF Podcast Stream
    Sound Perimeter: The Harmonies of Water
    Lia Uribe
    Together we discovered the presence of water within musical compositions and the musicality inherent in water itself. I hope this journey allowed you to immerse yourself in imagery evoking water's tranquility, power, and vitality. Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.
  • Local Music
    Sound Perimeter: Dreams and Nostalgia
    Lia Uribe
    Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Two NWA teachers' 'polarizing' trip, a witch's role in 2024
    Roby Brock
    On today's show, a pair of teachers were chosen to do research in Antarctica- How’d it go? Also, the primary election on March 5 includes the decision for Arkansas’ Supreme Court Chief Justice. Plus, the play "Witch" uses the 17th century to comment on the 21st.