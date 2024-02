University of Arkansas Theater returns to the Global Campus next week for Jen Silverman’s retelling of a centuries-old play, "Witch." Though set in the 17th century, the conflicts and challenges are very much 21st century. Last week, director Stephen Marzolf and actors Marjorie Gast and Sean Ryan joined "Ozarks at Large's" Kyle Kellams to discuss the play that opens on Feb. 23.

