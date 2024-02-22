Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas accepting scholarship applications

The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas is again accepting applications for a series of $1,500 scholarships. Rebecca Soto, the development officer for HWOA, said the scholarships are available to any latino student interested in furthering their education beyond high school.

"Even if they're college students currently that are looking for a scholarship, we're more than happy to receive their application," Soto said. "Of course, we cannot guarantee the scholarship to anyone, but they're more than welcome to apply for it, and their application will be reviewed."

Soto said traditional and non-traditional students, women and men, can apply, and the scholarships can be awarded to recipients throughout the state. The money can be used to further education at vocational, two-year and four-year schools.

"There are years where we've been awarded 40 scholarships," she said. "Last year, we actually did 25. It is our goal to continue increasing not only the number of scholarship recipients but also the amount of the scholarship, knowing that, of course, as tuition increases, the cost of books increases as well. So we want to make sure that, you know, we are of financial assistance to them. We understand we're not full ride scholarship, but at least we want to give them that stepping stone."

Since starting the program in 2000, the HWOA has given nearly 600 scholarships to Hispanic students in Arkansas. Scholarship applications can be found here.