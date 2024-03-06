Primary and nonpartisan judicial general election results

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. last night for the March preferential primary and nonpartisan judicial general election. Just over 20% of registered voters in Arkansas participated in the primary election, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

The race for Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice will continue into a runoff election on Nov. 5. In Arkansas, a candidate must receive 50% of the vote plus one to win an election, and the 4 person race failed to land on such a result. The top two vote-getters will move on to the runoff during the general election in November, which is expected to be Karen Baker and Rhonda Wood.

Other judicial elections included position 2 on the Supreme Court: Justice Courtney Hudson was elected for that position. Bryan Sexton was elected as prosecuting attorney for District 19, Taylor Samples defeated Mark Scalise as State District Judge for District 2, and Wes Bradford was elected as District Judge for District 4.

And in a contested primary race, incumbent congressman Steve Womack held off challenger state senator Clint Penzo for the Republican party’s 3rd congressional district in Arkansas.

