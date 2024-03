The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will be hosting a free two-week summer camp for 10thgraders in Fayetteville that will focus on STEM and data science. The camp is June 3-14th and is called the AR Tech DaSH Camp, or Arkansas Technology and Data Science in Health and Medicine. Ozarks at Large's Matthew More spoke with Dr. Kevin Phelan, a professor in the department of neurobiology at UAMS and one of the leaders of the camp this summer.